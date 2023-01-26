VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – As we get ready to enter the month of February, all eyes turn to Valentine’s Day. If you’re not sure what to get that special someone to show you care, Vanderburgh Humane Society has you covered.

Their annual Cuddlegrams fundraiser allows you to give your Valentine some roses, a personalized card, chocolates, and a 30-minute cuddle session with either a puppy, a kitten or a rabbit delivered to their work or other public space for $100.

Employees say orders can be places until February 10. Cuddlegrams will be delivered on February 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Deliveries are limited to the Evansville-Newburgh area.

Officials say there is a limited quantity, so they encourage ordering sooner rather than later. You can order them here. For more information you can email m.mckittrick@vhslifesaver.org.

The money from the fundraiser will go to the humane society.