VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society announced it has been nominated for Celebration of Leadership, an event where servant leadership is recognized in the community.

VHS says it is beyond humble to have been nominated twice for the 28th annual Celebration of Leadership.

The nominees are The Davidson-Rausch Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic and the Wag ‘n Drag.

According to VHS, the spay & neuter clinic just performed their 100,000th spay and neuter. The Wag ‘n Drag event celebrates pets, people and pride.

More information about the nominations can be found here.