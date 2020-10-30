Victim identified in deadly S.R. 57 crash

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) The victim in Thursday’s fatal crash on S.R. 57 has been identified as Lillian Gardner, 16, of Evansville. Her autopsy has been rescheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says she died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation indicated the Jeep driven by Gardner was traveling south on S.R. 57 before wet road conditions caused her vehicle to skid into the path of another driver.

(This story was originally published on October 30, 2020)

