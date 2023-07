HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- After more than a century, Evansville’s Victory Theatre has a new look.

The theater’s new marquee was installed today. The sign is a replica of the one from 1921.

A special lighting ceremony will be held on the night of August 11th. The ceremony will begin at 7:30.

You can also enjoy a Fleetwood Mac tribute performance on the same night.