LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WEHT) – Casey White is back in Alabama after being captured in Evansville Monday.

He returned to Lauderdale County, Alabama on Tuesday night.

Authorities walked White into the courthouse for his arraignment. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White will then be transported to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

White was in the Vanderburgh County Detention Center earlier Tuesday and waived extradition.

Alabama authorities picked him up and started driving back to Alabama around 5:30 p.m.