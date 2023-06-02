HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A group of Vietnam veterans will come together in Evansville this weekend to remember and support each other.

Every year, the Mike 37 Vietnam Association hosts a reunion with members of the Mike Company, Third Battalion, Seventh Marine Regiment.

The group chose to visit Evansville this year and visited many of the local attractions, including the Wartime Museum.

Members say it’s a great way to stay in contact with people they served alongside as well as share stories of their time during the war.

Tim Orr, one of the members of the group, talked about the experience.

“It’s just a great group of guys; it’s a real intense brotherhood. I didn’t actually serve in the country with a lot of these guys, the company was there from 1965 to 1970, and every month new guys would come and old guys would go home, so it was a consent change of people, so a lot of these guys I never met, but it’s a very intense brotherhood, something that only happens in this kind of thing.”

This was the 39th reunion for the association and the first to be held in Evansville.