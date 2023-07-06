HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The solar eclipse over Evansville is just over half a year away, and communities across the tri-state continue to prepare.

The Visitors and Tourism Bureau in Vincennes has several events planned. A ‘Spray and Play’ event is set for July 14. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. as a way for participants to beat the heat with water balloons, a shaving cream pool, sprinklers and more. An ‘out of this world’ summer movie series for kids is also being planned for July 15 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. This outdoor event will feature the movies ‘Home’ and ‘Back to the Future’.

“This is the kind of thing that just doesn’t happen for a community every day, and one of the reasons we are such a destination that maybe people don’t understand is back in 2017, we could sort of see the eclipse from here but we were not on the line of totality and the line of totality is a big deal,” says Janice Barniak, Executive Director for the Visitors and Tourism Bureau of Vincennes.

The eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024, with Vincennes in the line of viewing for complete totality.

To view the full list of events, go to visitvincennes.org.