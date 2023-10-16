HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Members of Vincennes University leadership, the Red Skelton Foundation, Lothian Skelton and the Vincennes University Foundation will gather to celebrate a ceremonial groundbreaking at the future site of the Lothian and Red Skelton Gallery of Art.

The Skelton Estate pledged a generous gift of $4 million that will honor the legacy of Lothian Skelton’s late husband, comedian and Vincennes native Red Skelton. The 7,200 square-foot art gallery will showcase Red Skelton’s artwork and will connect to the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy adjacent to the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, October 16 at 1:00 p.m. eastern time, outside of the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy.