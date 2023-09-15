HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Vincennes University is recognizing National Suicide Prevention Month with multiple events during September to support suicide prevention awareness.

According the the Center for Disease Control, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, with the rate of suicide increasing by approximately 36% between 2000-2021. The VU Counseling Center works with community partners to educate students, faculty, staff and the public about preventing suicide.

The Counseling Center will sponsor a free lunch and learn event about mental health and suicide prevention for VU students, faculty, staff and community members on September 15 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time in Beckes Student Union. The event will feature TED Talk Speaker and Educator Ann Moss Rogers who will share her personal story as the featured speaker.

On Saturday, September 16, the Counseling Center will host its annual Knox County Suicide Prevention Walk on the Vincennes Campus. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern Time at the VU outdoor track. Registration for the walk is free and all are welcome to participate.

“Suicide prevention awareness is not just about saving lives,” said VU Counseling Center Counselor and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Kathy Evans. “It’s about erasing stigma, nurturing hop, fostering empathy, encouraging support and reminding each other that we are not alone.”