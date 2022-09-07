MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mount Vernon Indiana Police Department (MVPD) released a statement about a possible threat at the Mount Vernon High School campus on Wednesday after an inappropriate social media post contained a threat.

MVPD say concerned students reported the post to the MVHS Administration who immediately contacted the police department. According to their Facebook post, since it was made aware of the violence threat, detectives, officers and school staff have been working together to investigate the incident actively.

Police say it is not their determination to cancel or continue school, that is left up to the school district. The school district is planning to continue school as normal

The investigation determined the threat was not credible but police will continue to monitor and be present. However, social media comments shows many concerned parents unwilling to send their child to school unless an arrest is made.