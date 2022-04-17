ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a suspect in Wednesday morning’s gruesome murder in New Scotland. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple announced Saturday morning that 40-year-old Virginia resident Jacob Klein was arrested and charged with murdering 35-year-old Philip Rabadi.

“Yesterday evening, Jacob Klein was taken into custody in Virginia with the assistance of the Virginia State Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” Apple said during a news conference Saturday.

Klein has been charged with second-degree murder, with the sheriff saying additional charges are expected. The accused killer was arrested shortly after crossing into Virginia from Tennessee Friday evening.

Klein is in custody in Virginia and will be arraigned in federal court Monday. The sheriff expects him to be returned to Albany at some point in the coming week, “And at that point he’ll be arraigned on our murder charge.”

The arrest was made following an investigation by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the New York State Police and FBI. Together, authorities were able to quickly identify Klein as a suspect. Apple also credited the assistance of Virginia State Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in apprehending the alleged killer once he was out of the state.

Police were initially called to Rabadi’s home on Miller Road in New Scotland Wednesday morning for a welfare check after the physician assistant failed to show up for work. Deputies arrived around the same time as family members, who found a gruesome scene in the garage.

“Bound and with multiple stab wounds and mutilation to his body,” Apple explained.

Apple says Klein, who has ties to the area and is a past acquaintance of the victim’s wife, traveled north from Virginia in the days leading up to the killing, “And began stalking the victim three days prior to the murder.”

Shortly after Rabadi’s wife left for work Wednesday morning, Klein allegedly went into the home, with the sheriff said had no signs of a break-in.

Apple says authorities have an idea of a potential motive, but cannot disclose that information at this time, as their investigation continues to unfold.

“We have a very good chronological breakdown of when he was up here, what he was doing up here and where he was,” he explained.

During his update on the case, the sheriff also credited the neighbors of Morris Avenue for their role in assisting authorities with the investigation.

As this investigation continues, anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 765-2352. You can watch Sheriff Apple’s full press conference below.