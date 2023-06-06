HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County is preparing for what could be the biggest weekend in history for horse racing at Ellis Park. The first round of Churchill Downs races will take place at the track this weekend.

Visit Evansville met with Ellis Park today to talk about how they can help. Ellis Park says the Churchill Downs races is like an extension of their racing season, which typically starts in July.

Visit Evansville says the races this weekend will bring a level of races the track has never had before.

“There is a $200,000 race on Saturday and on Sunday, there is a $400,000 race. So these are purses that we don’t typically see. It will be exciting to have that level of horse racing,” says Alexis Berggren, the President and CEO of Visit Evansville.

To prepare, Visit Evansville and Ellis Park are putting together a list of places guests can go during their visit.

“We are sharing our visitor guides with them which is something we would typically do with every visitor. But we are trying to tailor it towards our horse racing community as well, so you know, what their common interests are, what they want to be connected to, and what rates they are looking for at hotels. We are trying to connect those dots,” Berggren says.