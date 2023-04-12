HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – City of Owensboro Public Events Director Tim Ross visited Eyewitness News Daybreak Wednesday to make a big announcement. Visit Owensboro, in partnership with the City of Owensboro and German American Bank, will light up downtown Owensboro with a drone show over the Ohio River on May 17 and 19.

The Firefly Drone show will bring 300 drones to fly over the river, making different shapes and formations to the beat of a synced soundtrack for those in attendance to enjoy. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. both evenings and will last about 15 minutes.

The shows will coincide with the Kentucky Travel Industry Association Spring Conference on May 17 and the opening night of Friday after 5 on May 19. The public is invited to attend both nights of the free event.

Ross says, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to help bring such a one-of-a-kind show to the Owensboro riverfront. Being able to showcase it during Friday After 5’s “City Night” for the crowd downtown will be a tremendous crescendo to a special night.”