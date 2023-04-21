HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitation will be held April 21 for Juliana Farmer, the Henderson native who lost her life during the mass shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville. Visitation hours will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening at the Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson.

Funeral Services will be held the morning of April 22 at 11 a.m. at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Farmer was an employee at the Evansville branch of Old National Bank before moving to the Louisville Area. She was 45 years old and leaves behind her loving family, children, grandchildren, and countless friends and co-workers.

Old National Bank has confirmed they will be handling all funeral costs for the victims.