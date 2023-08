HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Sauerkraut, brats, German potato salad, and pig knuckles All those goodies and more are available right now as Germania Maennerchor’s Volksfest is underway.

Admission is free for everyone from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. After 2, the event is 21 and up. Starting at 5, admission for 21 and up is $5. Meals are $14 each.

Eyewitness News Daybreak Anchor Joe Bird is at the Volksfest and he is going behind the scenes to his favorite spot, The Kitchen.