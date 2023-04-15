VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- 4-H members and volunteers in Vanderburgh County took advantage of the nice weather earlier today to lend a helping hand.

“Our goal in 4-H is to teach youth life and leadership skills that they can use in the future,” says Megan Hoffherr, a Vanderburgh County Purdue Extension Office educator.

The 4-H motto is ‘Making the best better.’ 4-H members and volunteers too the motto to heart as they cleaned up the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds. Groups of kids and adults spread throughout the property to pick up leaves, get rid of weeds, and paint.

“We are here supporting our 4-H and our county fair by just putting in some extra work,” says Alexis White, one of the 4-H members.

White, Audrie Walker, Brooklyn Rodgers, and Ella Johnson all grabbed brushes and began painting barricades for horses ‘safety yellow’ for the fair.

“It is going to look cool because we can say I did that. We get bragging rights,” they said.

While those ladies painted, other volunteers painted electrical boxes, blew leaves, and picked up sticks. Even though the help may seem small, leaders at the 4-H center says it leaves a big impact.

“What we are doing down here is picking up sticks and things that can become airborne when they (the staff) is mowing over them. And of course, it can damage their blades,” says Dan Miller, the Vice President of the 4-H Center Board.

Junior Leaders put the event together to celebrate their 75 anniversary. This is the first clean up day and Junior Leaders hope to hold similar events in the future.