HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — In Henderson, volunteers dedicated their time to ensuring sweet dreams for 37 kids, through their Build-a-Bed program.

The program began in 2015, and families in need are chosen through an application process.

The children who are selected paint bed frames with their choice of paint color, alongside their family and 2 volunteers.

The bed frames are given by Habitat for Humanity. The paint is donated by Homecrafters.

“I feel good, and I thank the Lord Jesus and God for making this place, because they’re..the best,” said Gavin Billingsley, a child a part of the program.

Families will return tomorrow to take their new beds home.

The Henderson Fire Department will be helping families move the beds, if needed.