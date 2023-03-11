EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Each year the opioid epidemic claims the lives of thousands of Americans across the country. Today, one organization is taking steps to fight the the crisis.

The Evansville Recovery Alliance held a ‘Narcan Kit Packing Party’ at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s westside location.

“We are distributing 1,000 a month at this point so this is just one month’s worth today,” says Lavender Timmons, one of the co-founders of the Evansville Recovery Alliance.

With the help of volunteers like Nate Boyett, they were able to pack 1,000 kits. Over a decade ago, Boyett had his own close encounter with drugs.

“I was in recovery myself. I was a homeless meth addict in 2005. I went to a place in Louisville and turned my life around,” Boyett says.

Now he is 17 years sober and helps people on the path he used to be on. He volunteers and has a clinic in Evansville to help recovering addicts.

“I want to save more lives,” he says.

Boyett says it is important that Narcan is accessible everywhere. After seeing friends die from drugs, he says you never know when you may need it.

“There is nothing wrong with having Narcan. You know, just throw it in your glove box or purse. You never know when you will run into a situation,” he says,

The kits packed during today’s event will be put all 11 Narcan boxes ran by the Evansville Recovery Alliance. The boxes are open 24/7:

Salvation Army- 1040 N Fulton Ave

ECHO- 401 John St

ECHO- 315 Mulberry St

ECHO- 25 W Division St

NOW- 124 E Powell Ave

NOW- 320 MLK JR Blvd

EVV Treatment Clinic- 1510 W Franklin St

Ivy Tech C Door- 3501 N First Ave

Garden- 30 E Virginia St

Boyett Treatment- 3805 Washington Ave

Big Top- 1213 W Maryland St