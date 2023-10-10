HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- For residents of Tri-state, the time left to register to vote is running out.

For Indiana and Kentucky residents, you must register by today if you wish to cast a ballot in next month’s election. This can be done in person, online or by mail, but must be postmarked by today.

Illinois residents still have a bit more time left, with the deadline to register in person and by mail ending tomorrow, October 11, and online registrations due by October 23.

Resources for respective states can be found via the links below:

Indiana:

Kentucky:

Illinois: