VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – On June 30, around 7 p.m., a deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VSCO), who was on patrol, spotted a known felon on the 9500 block of Slate Road.

VCSO says Eric Williams had an active felony warrant for Petition to Revoke for Felony Domestic Battery. Police reports state when the deputy announced himself and called for additional units, Williams fled on foot into a wooded area.

VCSO deputies say they collaborated with the Indiana State Police to set up a perimeter, inside which K-9s searched the area.

According to authorities, the search was suspended when the suspect was not found inside the perimeter. Deputies received information about the suspect’s location a few hours later. Police say they located him on Slate Road and took him into custody without incident.

He is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.