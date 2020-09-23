Wabash coroner investigating shooting death of a juvenile

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County Coroner Shawn Keepes is investigating the death of a juvenile who appeared to have died by an apparent gun shot wound.

The coroner’s office was called to the home on College Drive at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24.

The coroner’s office says foul play is not suspected.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 22, 2020)

