Wabash County health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at summer camp

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Health Department warns that children may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a summer camp.

According to a Facebook post, children that attended camp at Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp in Pickneyville from July 10 through July 16 may have been exposed to several confirmed positive cases.

If you are experiencing symptoms or think you might have been exposed, health officials say that you should get tested.

Free testing is available daily 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Wabash County Health Department.