HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –Sports teams at “Wabash Valley College” will have a new look for the fall semester.

The college has partnered with “Evansville Indiana Sports and Apparel” and “Adidas.”

There are similar partnerships at over 15 schools across the Tri-State for sports apparel.

This is the first partnership between “EI Sports and Apparel” and “Adidas” in Illinois.