HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Vanderburgh County poll workers will receive more money for working on election day.

At tonight’s commission meeting, Vanderburgh County election board officials proposed a per-day wage of $100 for those working as ballot aids because of the longer hours needed to count increased numbers of absentee ballots.

The current rate is $30 a day for working up to 5 and a half hours, with a $90 a day cap for those who work longer.

In an unexpected move, instead of passing the wage commission, members recommended a higher amount.