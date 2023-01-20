EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville’s west side community and churches are offering a way to help those affected by the shooting at Walmart West on Thursday night.

Free grief and trauma counseling will be offered on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westwood Church located at 121 S. Boehne Camp Road.

Mental health professionals and local pastors will be available. The church will also offer prayer for those who need help processing their trauma and would like to pray with them.

Anyone is allowed to attend. There is no registration or cost for the event.

If you are unable to attend the event and would still like to connect with someone, contact connect@forevansville.org to make arrangements.