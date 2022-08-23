EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville and former basketball coach Walter McCarty reach an agreement in connection to the lawsuit McCarty filed against the school.

Mccarty filed the lawsuit in December of 2021 claiming the school owed him more than $75,000 dollars in performance bonuses.

He also claimed the school fired him because it could not afford to pay him the bonuses.

Details of the settlement have not been released.

The school still faces legal action in connection to a Title IX lawsuit filed by a former female student.

McCarty was placed on administrative leave in December 2019 after reports of sexual misconduct.

The university fired McCarty in January 2020. The university cited “behavior contrary to the core values of our University.”