MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities are warning the public of an escaped inmate out of Western Kentucky. Around 2 p.m. Sunday, inmate Michael Harris stole a black 1997 Ford Ranger farm truck and left his work assignment without permission, jail officials say.

According to the Hopkins County Jail, he has been participating in the jail’s second chance work program since March. Harris is 35-year-old white man, weighing 180 pounds and approximately 5’9″ tall. Jail officials say he is a state inmate from Covington, Kentucky who was convicted of non-violent drug charges.

Anyone with information as to where he may be is urged to contact the Kentucky State Police at Post 2 or your local law enforcement.