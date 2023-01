KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police shared their weekly Wanted Wednesday post on Facebook.

KSP Troopers say Clayton Murphy, 52, of Louisa, Ky, is wanted for assault. Officials say he might be in Willoughby, Ohio.

KSP says Murphy is 5’9 with blue eyes and a bald head. If you have any information on his location, please contact KSP Post 14 Ashland at (606)-928-6421.