EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Garvin Street on Thursday night following another flare-up at the scene of the New Year’s Eve Garvin Street warehouse fire. According to the Evansville Fire Department, neighbors reported the fire after smelling smoke in the area.

Fire officials say the re-kindling was likely due to the high amount of wind in the Evansville area recently and debris left behind after the initial blaze. Gusty winds tunneling a hot spot reignited a six-by-six area of the warehouse. EFD says that while this is not an unusual occurrence, it is odd for it to be happening this long after the initial fire was extinguished.

The fire has since been put out.