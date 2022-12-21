(WEHT) – As everyone prepares for the incoming winter storm, there is a strong possibility of power outages. Here is the information for Warming Centers in the area in the event of a power outage.

Robards: Robards City Hall will function as a warming center.

Henderson:

Father Bradley Shelter will take women and children. You can contact Britt Kitchens at (270)- 577-5050.

The Harbor House will take men only. You can contact Coni Beck at (270)- 827-8700.

Any clothing donations can be put into the Salvation Army boxes at 1213 Washington Street. Emergent calls for sheltering should be made to Henderson 911 at (270)-827-8700 or by dialing 911 anywhere in Henderson County.

Hopkins County: The Pennyrile Forest State Resort will be the designated warming center.

Union County:

Sturgis First Christian Church: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After 4 p.m. call Pastor Dave at (608)-310-9560 or Lee Baird at (270)-952-0080.

Union County Fire Department: Call Chief John Millikan at (270)-997-1141.

Sturgis Senior Citizens: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. After 8p.m. call Sturgis Fire Department at (270)-333-4411.

Morganfield Christian Church: Call as needed Brian Babbs at (270)-952-2928 or (270)-389-4357.

This article will be updated with more warming center locations as the information is released.