HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Posey County Sheriff Latham has informed Eyewitness News that a warrant was served in the county.

According to Sheriff Latham, the warrant was served on Highway 66 near Parker Settlement. The sheriff went on to state that the US Marshals were assisting the sheriff’s department.

30-year-old Brian Gardner, who is wanted for criminal, confinement, and misdemeanor domestic battery, is who the warrant was for.