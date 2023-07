HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Bowling Green Police Department has issued a warrant for the murder of a Western Kentucky University student.

Ayanna Morgan was shot and killed late Sunday night.

The police are looking for Malik Jones. The Bowling Green Police Department says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who thinks they see Jones should not approach him. Instead, you are asked to call 911 or 270-393-4000.