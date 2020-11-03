Warrick Auditor: Mobile morgue not ‘prudent and efficient’ way to spend CARES Act money

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s a story we first brought you last week, Warrick County has a mobile morgue on the way. Warrick County Auditor Debbie Stevens says there are more questions than answers.

A little more than $2 million dollars in federal funding went to Warrick County to help battle the ongoing pandemic.

The county council voted 4-3 back in August to approve the morgue at a cost of $42,500.

Officials say they will have to pay for a barn to house the morgue and a truck to pull it.

Some say that would cost the county nearly a quarter of its CARES act money.

“We are looking at something like $1.3 million dollars we could recoup right now in public safety money and use that in a much more prudent and efficient way, not with a 20 body morgue and a one ton truck to pull the body morgue with,” Warrick County Auditor Debbie Stevens said.

(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)