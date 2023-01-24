WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office honored two of its deputies with lifesaving awards on Tuesday.

Authorities say Deputy Ryan Nance was transporting a female juvenile on October 2 when he noticed she was not acting right. When he stopped his car to check on her, she was not breathing. The deputy performed CPR and her breathing was restored on the scene.

Deputy Matthew Young was reportedly on duty at Castle North Middle School on September 7 when a student started choking in the cafeteria. Deputy Young performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the student.

Sheriff Michael Wilder commended both deputies for their actions and thanked all of the deputies for the times they help people and it goes unnoticed.