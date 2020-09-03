Warrick Co. Schools discusses search for new superintendent

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — After current superintendent Brad Schneider announced he’ll retire in June 2021, the Warrick County School Board met Wednesday to discuss the search for the new superintendent.

The board discussed the job posting and the interview process.

Schneider says he hopes the corporation continues to grow under new leadership.

“Our schools have been very successful, our kids have been very successful. I think that will continue, but it is an exciting time. After 18 years, it is time for someone new who can take the school corporation to the next level,” he said.

The board plans to have a decision on Schneider’s replacement by the end of 2020.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

