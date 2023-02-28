NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT) – Warrick County residents say one particular intersection has led to many accidents and close calls.This afternoon, that intersection was on the County Commisioners’ agenda

The intersection at Anderson and Oak Grove road near Friedman Park in Newburgh has been the site of many accidents; the plans were unveiled for a project aimed at resolving those problems.

“We’ve been having problems with this intersection, and there’s been a lot of near-miss accidents, and we’ve got public complaints asking us to review the area and evaluate it,” says Bobby Howard, Warrick County Engineer.

The community has voiced serious concerns about safety. Eyewitness News was told by several residents that an accident occurs nearly every week. With no guardrails on the street and a walking trail behind it, many feel this is a threat to public safety.

The Lawrence family lives near the intersection and has routinely seen the danger that it poses.

“I mean people are afraid to just go across the walkway, because people don’t stop,” says Andrew Lawrence.

“And then there’s people that just go right threw and don’t even look, just intending on people to stop – not realizing that they don’t stop – I mean, just look at that one!,” says Heather Lawrence, referencing a car that ran the stop sign while she spoke of the very issue.

The proposed solution approved by the board would see a roundabout installed to get people to slow down.

The $1.5 million construction would help to slow traffic, thereby hopefully reducing accidents. Officials say that the design for the roundabout will be finalized later in 2023, but construction will likely not begin for two years,

“The bid is tentatively scheduled for April 2025 – it could go either way sooner or later – depending on funding, and how well it goes with land acquisition,” says Howard.