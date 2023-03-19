WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control is taking part in a new pilot program to help save more lives.

“Saving Lives in 7 Days” is a program to help cats entering animal control with upper respiratory infections and give them a second chance.

Any cats with the possibility of being saved that are feral or semi-feral will be housed for treatment in the Saving 7 Shed.

Any friendly cats can go to foster homes along with a kit of supplies.

Animal control officials say Warrick Animal Guardians funded most of this project. Best Friends Animal Society purchased 8 feral cat dens and replacement parts costing about $1,300.

Officials say the project cost almost $20,000.

The program has already had graduates that have been adopted.

If you would like to become a foster home, complete a foster form by clicking here.

You can donate food and supplies at 655 Roth Rd in Boonville, IN 47601.

You can also make a donation via PayPal to wagtreasurer@gmail.com or by mail at WAG PO Box 783, Boonville, IN 47601.