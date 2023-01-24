WARRICK COUNTY, Id. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Brumley Road at 9:42 a.m. for reports of a person hit by a car.

According to Sheriff Mike Wilder, a 2011 Honda CRV struck a bicyclist in the roadway while driving west on Lincoln Avenue. Officials say the victim was Richard Mayer, 66, and he sustained serious head trauma from the accident. Mayer later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Reports say the driver was not injured in the accident.

The incident is still under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated.