HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Warrick CASA Holiday Gala is just around the corner on November 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The event to raise funds for the organization, will be held at Rolling Hills Country Club in Newburgh. The Holiday Gala will feature live and silent auctions, raffles, entertainment, and an optional black tie attire.

Individual tickets cost $125 and include reserved seating and two drink tickets per individual. To learn more about the event, or to purchase tickets to the Holiday Gala, visit warrickcasa.org.