HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Board of Commissioners will meet on April 10 to revisit the issue of creating a new town.

Local developer Jordan Aigner pitched the idea for “Victoria Woods” last month. The new town would be located south of Boonville. As of now, the area has just a few houses and paved streets. Aigner tells the commission the area could have as many as 400 homes in just a few years.

If the commission approves the plan, they will need to do so by the end of may. This allows for elections so a government can be in place by the first of next year.