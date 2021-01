BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shooting investigation is underway in Boonville on Saturday night, according to Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder.

Boonville Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of North 5th Street.

Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton said she has been called to the scene, but had limited other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)