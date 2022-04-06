WARRICK Co., Ind. (WEHT) — Days after human remains were found along the Newburgh riverfront, the Warrick County Coroner says the body has been identified.

Coroner Sarah Seaton tells Eyewitness New the remains are of 34-year-old Louisville man Adam Thomas.

His body was found Saturday in the woods near the Old Lock and Dam.

Thomas had been missing since January 13th when witnesses say he went into the Ohio River to rescue a woman that had jumped into the water.

Neither emerged from the river.

At that time, both were presumed to have drowned.

Newburgh Police was contacted Tuesday by Louisville Metro Police about an active missing person investigation.

It was discovered Thomas was last seen in area of 6th Street and River Road during the afternoon of January 13th.

Newburgh Police Major J. Scully says based on the description of Thomas and the tattoos it was determined the remains found in Newburgh belonged to Thomas.

His family has been notified.

The actions of Mr. Thomas were a true act of heroism and took great courage,” said Major Scully. “Mr. Thomas placed himself in harms way in order to help another and ultimately sacrificed his life in doing so. The Newburgh Police Department would like to thank the community for their efforts in assisting with this

tragic event.”