Warrick County emergency officials support income tax increase

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County emergency officials voice their support for a tax increase towards public safety funding.

It was discussed during Thursday’s county council meeting.

Officials say with the population growth in the county there is an increased need for resources including technology, personnel, and life-saving equipment.

They’re asking the council to consider a .5% income tax increase.

Sheriff Mike Wilder referenced the deadly crash at an apartment complex earlier this week as an example of more funding needed for public safety.

“We had two calls coming in simultaneously. Park Place Apartments, they had a car fire. It was catching another car on fire and putting the people that live inside at risk. An officer was calling for backup to help evacuate the apartments. We had another emergency which you probably heard more about where a truck ran through an apartment complex. Two people in the truck, one was trapped. And obviously, he didn’t make it, but officers were there trying to make an emergency rescue,” said Wilder.

No vote was held.

The council says the plan is still in the beginning stages and public hearings will be held.