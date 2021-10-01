Warrick County mom asking for plastic bottle caps for bench in daughter’s memory

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A community is rallying behind the memories of two Tri-State girls who lost their lives far too soon.

The 5th annual “Play for Kate” softball tournament has an extra meaning this year. They are lending a helping hand to another Warrick County mom dealing with the pain of losing a child.

Balloons filled the air over Newburgh Friday night for two girls named Kate and Elliana. It was part of a softball tournament to honor 15-year-old Kate Bruggenschmidt who died in an ATV accident six years ago.

Elliana Cobb was only six years old when she died after a tree fell on her in a freak accident.

“She’s my bestfriend and my sister, she would always play with me and make me smile,” said Eliana’s sister Maci Cobb.

For her family, coping with the loss of Eliana never gets any easier.

“I could not believe it, I still can’t believe it, I was just literally praying it was not her,” said Eliana’s mother Sarah Cobb.

A tree had fallen on Eliana while she was walking on a relative’s property.

The heartbreak now turns into a chance to keep Elliana’s memory alive – through a bench made of plastic bottle caps.

“Her sister’s have a really hard time at recess and I feel like seeing something for Elli out there would make their day,” said Sarah.

Ashlee Bruggenschmidt knows the pain of losing a child all too well.

“We know how broken they are, and how they need a support system so whenever you go through something like that, you aren’t afraid to reach out to someone,” said Bruggenschmidt. “I think people are afraid of what I say and what I do. Am I going to make it worse? So when you live through that you just want to help someone else.”

It will take around 200 pounds of plastic bottle caps to create a bench for Elliana at Oakdale Elementary School.

“Never let your kids leave without saying I love you,” Cobb said. “Definitely don’t let them go to bed without saying I love you.”

Cobb is asking for plastic bottle caps from the community to make the bench. People can donate the plastic bottle caps to Signs by Design in Newburgh and a location at Oakdale Elementary School. If anyone have questions or needs more information please email sarahpostin@gmail.com.