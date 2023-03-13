WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT)- The Warrick County School Board announced its new Superintendent during a meeting Monday night. Pending a contract agreement, Dr. Abbie Redmon will assume the role.

Dr. Todd Lambert has been in the role since July 1, 2021. He put his written resignation today, and formally announced his resignation during the meeting. He will remain in the role until the end of the school year.

Redmon is very familiar to both the Tri-State and the school district. She was not only a student in the district but also a teacher, counselor, and her currently holds the position of Director of Learning.

Redmon will become the first-ever female Superintendent for Warrick County Cchool Corporation.