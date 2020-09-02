Warrick County school board member back on ballot after signature dispute

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A Warrick County school board member’s name will be on the November ballot after a meeting by the Election Board.

Brenda Metzger turned in her petition a week before the deadline. She thought her petition was inked with 10 viable signatures.

But nearly two weeks later — the Warrick County Clerk’s Office reached out to her saying she was one signature short; one of the people who signed the petition is not a registered voter in the county.

Metzger’s legal representation says since the signatures should have been checked before the deadline and she should be given the chance to get one more signature.

“Ultimately all of this could have been resolved had she been given proper notice to go ahead and fix it and she wasn’t so again I think it’s important the voters have the final say,” attorney Josh Claybourn said.

The Election board met Wednesday evening and decided to allow Metzger’s name to be on the ballot.

The Warrick County Clerk says she recommends candidates get more than just the minimum amount of signatures required for this reason.

