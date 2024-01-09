HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Warrick County Summer Musical will travel back to 1959 for a weekend of summer lovin’ as The Warrick County School Corporation and Warrick Public Education Foundation present “Grease” at Castle High School.

“We kept hearing from the kids that they wanted ‘Grease’ and we just needed it to be the right time,” said Director of the Summer Musical Program, Eric Antey. “After such a successful run of ‘Mamma Mia!’ last year, this year we said ‘Grease’ is the one that we want.”

The show will run from July 11 through July 14, and auditions will be held in April for all local students in grades 8 through 12. Call backs will be at Castle High School. All audition materials will be available by February 1 on the Summer Musical Google Classroom, and students can join at any time using a personal email address. Registration forms will be due on Sunday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m., with auditions beginning the following day, April 15.

Ticket information and additional on-sale information will available in June. More information can be found on warrickmusical.org.