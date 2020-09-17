Warrick County schools to credit student accounts for previously purchased meals

WARRICK CO, Ind. (WEHT) The WCSC Food & Nutrition Department is in the process of adding funds back to each student’s meal account based on the breakfast and lunch meals they have purchased since August 12.

On September 11, the USDA released a new waiver in regards to school meals. This new waiver allows WCSC to provide free meals to all students until December 31 or until the USDA funds run out. The waiver also allows the WCSC Food & Nutrition Department to provide meal account credits to students who had purchased a breakfast or lunch meal since August 12, 2020. This credit is not for items purchased outside of the breakfast or lunch meal.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

