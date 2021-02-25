Warrick Co. deputies investigating incident at home near Boonville

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Warrick County deputies are on the scene at a house on Brown Chapel Road near Boonville investigating an incident.

Investigators say a woman showed up at a hospital with wounds.

Authorities say the extent of her injuries are unknown.

Deputies tell Eyewitness News they were led to the house following a brief investigation and are in the process of searching the property.



The sheriff’s department says they will have more information later this afternoon.

(This story was originally published February 25, 2021)