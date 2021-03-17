Warrick County Sheriff’s Office searching for new deputy

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire a deputy sheriff. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking candidates for the position of Deputy Sheriff. All applicants must be in good physical condition and have a strong desire to work in a field that is both exciting and challenging.

Candidates must meet the following requirements:

• Must not have a felony conviction • Must be able to legally possess a firearm • Must possess a valid driver’s license from your state of residence • Must not be dishonorably discharged from the military • Must pass a mandatory pre-hire drug screening test • Must be a resident of the United States • Must be 21 years of age by July 1 • Must have a high school diploma or GED • Must pass physical assessment • Must reside within 30 minutes of the Warrick County Jail

The base salary of the job $46,750, along with benefits such as:

• Fifteen paid holidays • Paid overtime • Shift differential pay • Salary increases ($500 increase each year for first five years, $2,500 increase every five years after) • Paid vacation • Insurance • Pension plan • Take home car • Uniform and equipment supplied

Applications can be picked up in person or downloaded online at www.warricksheriff.com between Feb. 16 and March 31. All applications must be turned into the Sheriff’s Office no later than 4 p.m. on April 1. Any questions can be addressed to Lt. Brian Waters at 812-897-6180 or bwaters@warrickcountysheriff.com

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)